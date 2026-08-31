Red Sox’ Willson Contreras injury helps Boston do right by Mickey Gasper

Mickey Gasper's stint in the minor leagues was brief as the Boston Red Sox made room after Willson Contreras' latest setback.

Shortly after the Boston Red Sox revealed the price of bringing Trevor Story and Roman Anthony back, they may have gotten a refund. Mickey Gasper is on his way back to the MLB lineup just hours after being optioned to the Triple-A affiliate, the Worcester Red Sox. All thanks to Willson Contreras‘ injury-list (IL) designation.

“The Red Sox today placed 1B Willson Contreras on the 10-Day Injured List with a left hamstring strain. To fill his spot, Boston recalled C/1B Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester,” the club announced on its social media.

Thanks to his ability to play two positions efficiently, Gasper is back in Boston. Many fans thought he didn’t deserve to be sent down in the first place, and with him back the Red Sox get one of their most efficient batters in the 2026 MLB campaign.

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Contreras’ injury update

Although the Red Sox ruled him out for at least 10 days with a left hamstring strain, fans are wary. Many speculate the setback may have something to do with the pitch to the head he took against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31. Some believe Contreras may still be affected by that.

Mickey Gasper of the Red Sox.

“Willson Contreras has dealt with the left hamstring issue for about a month and has appeared particularly outwardly frustrated lately,” as reported by The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey.

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Perhaps Contreras has been battling adversity on two fronts, and opposite ends of his body. That’s unclear. What is clear, however, is that Contreras will be sidelined during a crucial stretch of the 2026 MLB season.

There’s a silver lining, and it’s in the fact that Gasper will be back in Fenway Park, which many thought he had no business being sent down from. Not even for the day he was assigned to the Triple-A affiliate.

Gasper’s stats in 2026

So far, Gasper has played 45 games for Boston. Through those outings, he has recorded 17 runs, 37 hits, 19 RBIs, and five home runs. Gasper is putting up career-best numbers across the slash line, with a .278 batting average, .374 OBP, .466 SLG, and .840 OPS.