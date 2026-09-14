Red Sox fans can breathe easy about Willson Contreras’ injury status

The Boston Red Sox wrapped up their series against the Kansas City Royals with a victory, and Willson Contreras showed that he is back in action.

Last August, Willson Contreras was booed at Fenway Park by the Boston Red Sox fans after failing to run out a ball to first base. During the final game of the series against the Kansas City Royals, the first baseman looked much more active, putting his hamstring injury behind him and showing everyone in attendance that he is now back at 100% heading into the final stretch of the 2026 MLB season.

“I had to. I don’t want to get booed again. So I made sure my hamstring was 100%. I tested it last night in Portland. Went first to third. Felt good. And that’s why I decided to be activated today — because my leg felt great,“ Contreras said per MassLive‘s Christopher Smith.

With only a few games remaining and hopes of securing a Wild Card spot, the BoSox remain in contention in the AL East. The good news for Chad Tracy is that having Contreras fully recovered is a positive sign for the depth of his roster.

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Contreras’ impact on Boston

Before landing on the injured list, Contreras was having a standout first year with Boston. Through 125 games, he posted a solid .274 batting average alongside 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, and an .899 OPS, numbers that earned him his fourth career All-Star selection.

Wilson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox fields a ground ball during the first inning.

Anchoring the middle of the order and leading the club in home runs, he provided the Red Sox with reliable elite power and veteran leadership at first base, serving as a core middle-of-the-order threat right in the thick of their Wild Card push.

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Fighting for a spot in the postseason

The Red Sox are sitting in a solid spot to lock up an AL Wild Card berth, currently holding an 82–68 record with just 12 games left in the regular season. While catching the Tampa Bay Rays in the division is out of reach, Boston has a comfortable cushion over the chasing pack for one of the top wild card seeds. Their final stretch kicks off tomorrow, September 15th, when they head to Globe Life Field for a three-game road series against the Texas Rangers.