Red Sox’ Tanner Houck provides significant injury update ahead of crucial stretch of 2026 MLB season

The Boston Red Sox are hopeful for Tanner Houck’s highly anticipated return during the final stretch of the 2026 MLB season, as they continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs.

The Boston Red Sox remain hopeful about their chances of competing in the AL East, and reaching the playoffs with key players back from injury would be the ideal scenario. Tanner Houck, who is still recovering from a serious injury that required UCL surgery, could be back on the mound for Triple-A Worcester in the coming days.

“Tanner Houck said he will throw about 20 pitches with Double-A Portland on Tuesday, then 40-45 with Portland on Friday. Then he’ll join Triple-A Worcester for a game next week,” Boston Globe‘s Tim Healey revealed on X.

Chad Tracy needs more depth in the rotation for what appears to be a very tight and competitive finish to the season. Will the BoSox ultimately be able to bring Houck back by then?

Advertisement

A long layoff for Houck

Tanner Houck has been out of action for roughly 16 months, having not pitched in a Major League game since May 12, 2025. His extended absence was caused by a severe right elbow injury—specifically a right flexor pronator strain alongside ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) damage—which required him to undergo a hybrid Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair on August 18, 2025.

Tanner Houck #89 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the first inning.

His return is highly anticipated at Fenway, although there is still some caution over whether he will be able to perform at the highest level. If he can do so, there is no doubt that it would be a major boost for the team on the mound.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Red Sox?

The Red Sox are sitting third in the AL East with a 79–65 record and just 18 games left in the regular season as they push for a Wild Card spot. They are kicking off a home stand at Fenway against the Los Angeles Angels (Sept 7–9) before hosting the Kansas City Royals (Sept 11–13).

After that, they hit the road for back-to-back series against the Texas Rangers (Sept 15–17) and Tampa Bay Rays (Sept 18–20), before wrapping up the season at home against the Cleveland Guardians (Sept 22–24) and the Chicago Cubs (Sept 25–27).