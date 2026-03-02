Cavaliers star James Harden drops hints about retirement plans following clash with the Nets

One of the most surprising moves of the recent NBA trade deadline was James Harden‘s transfer to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After spending three years with the Los Angeles Clippers, the 11-time NBA All-Star made a pivotal career decision, joining the Cavaliers in their quest to ascend to the top of the league. Following a victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Harden offered insights into his future and hinted at potential retirement plans.

“I know it’s coming soon,” Harden told the media regarding his tenure in the NBA. “Hopefully, later than soon, but it’s a reality. Everybody has to go through this at some point. Just trying to keep my body in shape and play well. We’ll see what happens in the next few years. Take one game at a time and cherish the moments.”

Harden’s statement underscores the approaching end of an era, as the generation of players who have thrilled us over the past decades prepares to hang up their sneakers and transition to life beyond the court, where they symbolized basketball greatness for their respective NBA teams.

It’s poignant to reflect on the glory days of Harden, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James, who delivered unforgettable performances, intense rivalries, and surprising outcomes during both the regular seasons and playoffs.

James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Harden’s career highlights

To appreciate James Harden’s significant impact in the NBA, let’s review some of the career highlights that underscore his status as one of the league’s all-time greats.

Against the Orlando Magic, Harden recorded 60 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, marking the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history.

During the 2018-19 season, he scored 30+ points in 32 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain.

In December 2025, Harden surpassed Carmelo Anthony to enter the top 10 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list; by January 2026, he had moved past Shaquille O’Neal into 9th place all-time.

Currently, he ranks 2nd all-time in career three-pointers made, following Stephen Curry.

Harden is the all-time leader in triple-doubles for both the Houston Rockets and the LA Clippers.

He became the first player in five years to score 15+ points in a 4th quarter debut for a new team (Cavaliers).

Beyond these achievements, Harden has been selected for 11 All-Star games, won the scoring title three times, and is a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. If retirement is nearing, these achievements are a great presentation card for an induction to the Hall of Fame, but the time will tell.

