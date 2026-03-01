NY Rangers’ rumors indicate one star could ask for trade away from Mike Sullivan, rest of the team

With the trade deadline looming, trade rumors are taking over the NHL. In that regard, the New York Rangers find themselves in the midst of it all. This wasn’t what Mike Sullivan had in mind when he signed in New York. Still, it’s the reality for the Broadway Blueshirts in the 2025-26 campaign. Ahead of the trade deadline (March 6), the Rangers are setting shop, listening to calls from across the league on their top assets.

New York has sent out mixed signals to its players ahead of the NHL trade deadline. On the one hand, Sullivan has put the Rangers on high alert with a bold message amid the trade buzz. On the other, he made a sincere comment about a crucial Rangers star as others face trade rumors.

One thing is clear, though: no one in New York is happy with the way the 2025-26 NHL season has played out, nor with the fact that the Rangers must now part ways with key players. However, they have no choice. All the Blueshirts can do is embrace their role as sellers.

Adam Fox could ask for trade out of New York

Still, they have no desire to move on from certain players. In that category, defenseman Adam Fox emerges and poses a very interesting question for the Rangers. According to a report, Fox—widely seen as a franchise player in New York—could ask for a trade out of the pit the Rangers find themselves in.

Adam Fox #23 of the NY Rangers could ask for a trade

“This is a guy who wanted to be a Ranger; but if it’s going to be a rebuild, you know, he might not want that,” insider Elliotte Friedman stated on the FAN Hockey Show.

Fox’s contract and situation

Despite being selected by the Calgary Flames in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and first traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, every game Fox has played in during his NHL career has been with the Blueshirts. In the blink of an eye, it could all change for Fox. The 28-year-old could go from being among the candidates to wear the ‘C’ in New York—which J.T. Miller was awarded—to packing his bags, with only months in between.

At the moment, it’s only noise, though. Any decision is Fox’s to make. His seven-year, $66.5 million contract with the Rangers includes a full no-movement clause (NMC) through the 2026–27 season. During the last two seasons of his deal, the clause flips to a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC), as Fox must hand the Rangers a 16-team no-trade list. Thus, if he wants to leave ahead of the trade deadline, he must waive his NMC first.

Contrary to Artemi Panarin’s situation earlier in the season, Fox is not a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), so the Rangers will have no rush to work out a trade. Panarin could use his situation for leverage; Fox cannot—although he might not be speaking softly anymore, and he is known to carry a stick.

