Andy Reid loses Super Bowl champion with Chiefs ahead of 2026 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially put the disappointment of last season behind them after falling short of expectations. Now, with their sights set firmly on a return to the Super Bowl, head coach Andy Reid is already mapping out what’s next as the franchise prepares for the upcoming NFL season.

As the first roster moves begin to take shape, a major decision has already come down. In a recent development, the team finalized its call on one member of the locker room, confirming he will no longer be part of Chiefs Kingdom.

According to information shared by Adam Schefter on his X account, Jawaan Taylor is set to be traded by the Chiefs ahead of the start of the team’s new campaign, marking one of the first major moves of the offseason.

In doing so, Kansas City free up $20 million in cap space by moving on from the offensive tackle — flexibility that could ultimately be reinvested in another high-impact player as the front office looks to reload for another SB push.

A key contributor in Super Bowl LVIII

During Super Bowl LVIII, Taylor played a crucial role as the starting right tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite facing immense pressure from a talented 49ers defensive line, the OT remained a reliable anchor in pass protection, playing every offensive snap to help lead the Chiefs to a thrilling 25-22 victory in overtime.

Reid eyes a fully competitive roster

To ensure a dominant return to the Super Bowl, Andy Reid is focused on retooling the Chiefs’ roster with a mix of veteran stability and fresh talent. This strategy centers on a fully recovered Patrick Mahomes and the potential return of Travis Kelce, complemented by a high-impact draft pick to strengthen the offensive line. Additionally, the front office remains aggressive, eyeing a strategic trade to land a marquee playmaker that can keep Kansas City at the top of the NFL.