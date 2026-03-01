Trending topics:
MLS

Orlando City vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Lionel Messi chases first 2026 MLS win in Florida Derby

Orlando City face Inter Miami in the 2026 MLS Florida Derby as Lionel Messi chases his first win of the season. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Tiago of Orlando City and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Julio Aguilar /Leopoldo Smith / Getty ImagesTiago of Orlando City and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami face Orlando City in the 2026 MLS Florida Derby, seeking their first goal and points of the season after a tough 3-0 defeat to LAFC on opening weekend. The Herons have a key weapon in Lionel Messi, who scored in their midweek friendly 2-1 win against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico, giving the Herons hope of translating that form into MLS.

Orlando City arrive after a 2-1 home loss to Red Bull New York, while Inter Miami aim to right the wrongs from last weekend and set the tone early in the season. Both teams sit on zero points, making this clash crucial as they battle for their first win.

The Florida rivals have a history of intense encounters, meeting three times last year across MLS and the Leagues Cup knockout stage. Inter Miami won the most recent matchup 3-1, with Messi scoring twice and Telasco Segovia adding another, setting the stage for another high-stakes showdown today.

Orlando City starting XI

Orlando City have announced their starting XI for today’s match: Maxime Crepeau; Griffin Dorsey, David Brekalo, Nolan Miller, Tahir Reid-Brown; Braian Ojeda, Colin Guske; Marco Pasalic, Martin Ojeda, Ivan Angulo; Duncan McGuire.

Inter Miami confirmed lineup

Inter Miami have confirmed their starting XI for today’s Florida Derby against Orlando City. Lionel Messi leads the attack.

Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Telasco Segovia, Rodrigo De Paul; Yannick Bright, Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende; German Berterame.

Why is Luis Suarez not playing today?

Luis Suarez will not play today after being sidelined due to discomfort suffered during Friday’s training session.

Suarez joins Inter Miami’s injury list alongside Sergio Reguilon, who remains unavailable while recovering from a knee issue. His absence forces Inter Miami to adjust their attacking options for today’s matchup.

Head-to-head (last five games)

Orlando City and Inter Miami have shared mixed results across their last five meetings, showing how competitive the Florida Derby has become in recent seasons. Inter Miami claimed the most recent matchup with a 3-1 win in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinal, while Orlando City responded with dominant MLS victories earlier that same year.

Last five meetings:

  • August 27, 2025: Inter Miami 3-1 Orlando City (Leagues Cup semifinal)
  • August 10, 2025: Orlando City 4-1 Inter Miami (MLS)
  • May 18, 2025: Inter Miami 0-3 Orlando City (MLS)
  • May 15, 2024: Orlando City 0-0 Inter Miami (MLS)
  • March 2, 2024: Inter Miami 5-0 Orlando City (MLS)

Start time and how to watch

Orlando City vs Inter Miami will get underway at 7:00 PM ET (PT: 4:00 PM)

Watch this MLS match between Orlando City and Inter Miami live in the USA on MLS League Pass on Apple TV.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami clash in 2026 MLS Florida Derby

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today’s MLS matchup!

Orlando City face Inter Miami in Florida as Lionel Messi and the Herons look to secure their first points of the 2026 MLS season after opening weekend struggles. Orlando City also arrive searching for a response following their recent defeat, setting up an important early-season showdown.

Stay with us for key updates, match moments, and minute-by-minute action as Orlando City and Inter Miami clash in this highly anticipated Florida Derby.

