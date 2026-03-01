Orlando City vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Lionel Messi chases first 2026 MLS win in Florida Derby

Defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami face Orlando City in the 2026 MLS Florida Derby, seeking their first goal and points of the season after a tough 3-0 defeat to LAFC on opening weekend. The Herons have a key weapon in Lionel Messi, who scored in their midweek friendly 2-1 win against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico, giving the Herons hope of translating that form into MLS.

Orlando City arrive after a 2-1 home loss to Red Bull New York, while Inter Miami aim to right the wrongs from last weekend and set the tone early in the season. Both teams sit on zero points, making this clash crucial as they battle for their first win.

The Florida rivals have a history of intense encounters, meeting three times last year across MLS and the Leagues Cup knockout stage. Inter Miami won the most recent matchup 3-1, with Messi scoring twice and Telasco Segovia adding another, setting the stage for another high-stakes showdown today.