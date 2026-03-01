NY Rangers and Mike Sullivan could lose star as Penguins trade rumors grow in NHL after message by Sidney Crosby

The Pittsburgh Penguins have shown since the NHL restart that they are ready to keep competing without Sidney Crosby. Therefore, before the trade deadline, there could be movement given as they believe there’s a real chance to compete for the Stanley Cup. Now, there are rumors about a possible negotiation with the New York Rangers.

According to a report by Elliotte Friedman, Vincent Trocheck could be on their radar. “I heard some teams said that they suspected Pittsburgh could be around Trocheck. He’s obviously from there. I think he wouldd be a great roster fit there. I just don’t know that the Penguins, where they are, are going to be making the kind of trade it would take to get him.”

Crosby will be out for at least a month following his lower-body injury at the Winter Olympics, so the trade deadline could be a key moment to add depth to the roster. That way, when the legend returns, he could help establish them as true title contenders.

Sidney Crosby and his message ahead of NHL playoffs

Sidney Crosby has already broken his silence to confirm that he will not miss the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs after his injury. Therefore, the Penguins must stay alive in the standings while they wait for their leader to return and that could produce a blockbuster trade.

Penguins and the race to the playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have 75 points and are in second place in the Metropolitan Division, which would give them a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. However, they cannot ease up, as the Islanders and the Capitals are close behind, while in the wild-card race the Red Wings and the Bruins look very solid.

