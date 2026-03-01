Patrik Laine reportedly weighing his options with Canadiens ahead of trade deadline

The Montreal Canadiens must soon make a decision regarding Patrik Laine. Sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division, the Habs are expected to be buyers as the NHL trade deadline on March 6 approaches. However, Laine could pack his bags before trades freeze for the remainder of the season.

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, Laine is the name to watch in Montreal. As the insider noted, the Habs are looking to add more than they are willing to subtract ahead of the trade deadline. However, Laine could be the key piece that allows the Canadiens to make a major move.

“Patrik Laine’s a guy who has asked out before, I don’t think he wants to leave Montreal, I think he really loves Montreal, but it just obviously isn’t going to fit,” Friedman commented on Laine’s situation on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Laine could be traded soon

With his four-year, $34.8 million contract set to expire after this season, all signs indicate the Habs will not be bringing Laine back in free agency. Thus, rather than watching him walk away as an unrestricted free agent (UFA), the Canadiens could look to shop him.

Patrik Laine #92 of the Montreal Canadiens

However, concerns surrounding his health and declining production could hinder his trade value. If Montreal is expecting a king’s ransom for Laine, it will most likely be in for a rude awakening.

Moreover, Laine’s contract includes a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) with a 10-team no-trade list. That limits the Canadiens’ options and gives leverage to any team negotiating for Laine, as knowing they are not on his no-trade list allows them to set the price on their own terms rather than have Montreal’s demands forced upon them.

Laine’s injury further complicates things for Habs

Laine has had more than enough time to weigh his options and play out different scenarios in his head, as he has not played in an NHL game since October 16. So far in the 2025–26 season, he has made just five appearances, recording only one assist.

Laine remains on injured reserve (IR) and is practicing in a non-contact jersey, which means the Canadiens will face even more hurdles if they hope to move him for a reasonable return. If not, they can either trade him for peanuts or let destiny run its course and wait to see what happens in free agency.

The Canadiens held out hope for Laine for some time, but it now appears his redemption arc simply was not meant to be in Quebec’s metropolis. His 70-point campaign in 2017–18 remains the best season of his career. Because of injuries, difficult stops around the NHL, and ongoing struggles on the ice, those memories feel more distant with each passing day.

