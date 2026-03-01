Trending topics:
mls

Video: Lionel Messi scores fantastic free kick goal for Inter Miami vs Orlando City

Lionel Messi made his presence felt as he scored his first official goal of 2026 during Inter Miami's visit to Orlando City in the 2026 MLS season. He followed it up with a fantastic free kick score, too.

By Federico O'donnell

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates at Inter&Co Stadium
© Alex Menendez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates at Inter&Co Stadium

Lionel Messi is back to his scoring ways in the 2026 MLS season. As Inter Miami faced Orlando City in a heated Florida showdown, the Argentine star found the back of the net to bring the score level at two. This was Messi’s first official goal of the calendar year, as he had previously scored during Inter Miami’s friendlies. Later on, he scored again with a brilliant free kick that squeaked past goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

Not only did Messi score once, he did it twice with two wonderful goals. Far from satisfied, Messi participated in Telasco Segovia’s game-winner, too. The Herons were fighting for their first points in the 2026 MLS campaign, and their captain made sure to make his presence felt in Orlando.

If there is something Messi has proven time and again, it is that he can score from every angle and indiscriminately. He can beat goalkeepers with his left foot, right foot, headers, knees, chest—he even tried to score with his hand once.

This time, however, he scored for Inter Miami with his preferred weapon: his left foot. In classic Messi style, the Argentine ace made waves all around the league. With him back at it, the Herons are a menace, and the MLS should take cover.

Messi and Inter Miami come from behind for huge win

They say the more things change, the more they stay the same. For Messi and Inter Miami, that may be as much a truth as it might be a blatant lie. After breaking the piggy bank to acquire Germán Berterame and undergoing a major roster shakeup, the Herons have struggled to start the 2026 MLS season.

However, Messi is still scoring and posing a threat from every spot on the pitch. At 38 years old and with the 2026 World Cup in his crosshairs, Messi knows just how crucial it is for his side to start the year on the right foot. After trailing 2–0 at the break, Messi and company rallied from behind to win 4-2 on the road.

Reports of Inter Miami’s demise were greatly exaggerated. The defending MLS Cup champions are alive and well, brought back to life by yet another incredible outing from Messi.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Inter Miami finally win in Orlando

In epic fashion, Inter Miami secured their first win in franchise history in Orlando. It took a while—precisely 10 games—but the Herons have finally walked away from The City Beautiful with all three points. In the past nine visits to Orlando, Inter Miami had lost five times (once in a draw and penalty shootout) and drawn the rest.

The tenth time was the charm, as Messi and Inter Miami finally slayed their ghosts at Inter&Co Stadium. While the Herons struggled on the road against their cross-state rivals, Messi had never played in Orlando before. In his first time in town, he delivered with a brace and a crucial victory for the Herons to start their push for back-to-back MLS Cup titles.

Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
