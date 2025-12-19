Scott Boras asked MLB writer to retract report involving former NY Yankees star

Scott Boras is the type of high-powered agent who commands attention whenever he speaks, and his latest move was a rare public demand for a retraction. Boras took aim at a report regarding Cody Bellinger’s free-agent demands, prompting veteran writer Barry M. Bloom to pull the story, a move Bloom made out of respect for their long-standing professional relationship.

“Scott Boras said my report about Bellinger asking for $400m was ‘nonsense’ and asked me to retract it. In immense respect to him and our decades-long relationship and despite my very credible source, consider it retracted. He didn’t give me a replacement figure,” Bloom posted on X (@boomskie).

As Bloom noted, the report was initially backed by a credible source. Given his status as a senior writer for major outlets like Sportico, Forbes, Bloomberg, and MLB.com, his reporting usually carries significant weight in the industry.

Social media reacts to the $400 Million figure

Before the retraction, the reported $400 million, eight-year ask sent shockwaves through the baseball world. Many analysts labeled the purported demands from the former Yankees star’s camp as “excessive,” arguing that such a deal was unrealistic in the current market.

“If these reports are true, that Cody Bellinger and the Boras camp are asking for a $400 million contract that is around 8 years, that is just simply RIDICULOUS. Any of the teams interested in him would have to be crazy to sign that deal,” the 4 Train Savages podcast posted on X.

What’s Next for Bellinger?

While his destination remains uncertain, Bellinger is expected to command a lucrative deal. Despite the controversy over the specific numbers, his production remains elite. “Cody Bellinger is going to have a competitive market. A 4.9 fWAR (best since 2019), 29 HR, 13 SB, and an elite 13.7 K%. Played great OF w/ 7 OAA… still just 30 y/o,” wrote Sam Forsberg on X.