Dodgers identify potential replacement for Tommy Edman ahead of Opening Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing uncertainty with their roster as several key players recover from injuries. Among them is Tommy Edman, who will not be ready for Opening Day, as confirmed by manager Dave Roberts. The team has reportedly identified a replacement for Edman in preparation for the start of the regular season.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Dodgers have signed versatile infielder Santiago Espinal as a potential replacement while Edman recuperates. Espinal, who played last season with the Cincinnati Reds, brings defensive flexibility and solid experience to the Dodgers.

This addition aims to address a significant roster gap with Edman sidelined for the early part of the season. Espinal is expected to contribute to the lineup and support the Dodgers in their defense of the World Series title.

Remarkably, while there’s a positive injury update for Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers teammate heading into the new season, the team anticipates having its other players, including Ohtani, available for Opening Day. Ohtani is set to represent the Japanese national team in the World Baseball Classic.

Santiago Espinal #4 of the Cincinnati Reds warms up.

Espinal’s stats with the Reds in 2025

To evaluate what Espinal might offer the Dodgers, let’s review his performance with the Reds last season. In his second year with Cincinnati in 2025, he appeared in numerous games throughout the regular season.

Games Played: 114

Batting Average: .243

Home Runs: 0

RBIs: 16

OPS: .574

Stolen Bases: 2

With the opportunity to join the Dodgers, Espinal has the potential to take his game to the next level. His standout performance with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022, which earned him an All-Star Game appearance, showcases his ability to elevate his play when needed.

