NFL teams with the highest road game attendance: Which fanbases travel best

Across the NFL, how many fans show up in opposition stadiums has quietly become a measure of devotion and cultural reach. Some teams no longer just fill their own stands, but turn away games into contested environments.

A handful of franchises have seen their colors and cheers travel far from home. One club even approaches nearly half of the crowd at road venues, while others punch well above their weight in away support.

This reflects more than ticket sales, it hints at the emotional and geographic spread of each fanbase. From packed sideline sections to long-distance pilgrimages, the road game experience has evolved into its own kind of spectacle.

Road attendance trends across the NFL in 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles top the road game attendance chart with an average of 47% fan presence at away games, a notable jump that coincided with their Super Bowl LIX championship run, according to the 2025 NFL Fan Loyalty Report from Vivid Seats.

Eagles fans celebrate the win over the Chiefs on Super Bowl LIX in 2025 (Source: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Official 2025 regular-season attendance data from ESPN show the Eagles drew 665,393 spectators across nine road games. These figures reflect the total number of spectators present at each team’s away matches.

Other teams with notable road attendance totals include the Green Bay Packers, also exceeding 640,000 away attendees, and the Dallas Cowboys with over 620,000. Close behind are the 49ers at 45% and the Bills at 43%.

When it comes to travel distance — a rough measure of true fan commitment — Las Vegas Raiders supporters lead all NFL fanbases, covering an average of 575 miles per away game, with 49ers fans not far behind at 529 miles.

Other dedicated traveling groups include fans of the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals, all averaging significant road journeys as they root for their teams nationwide.

