Dodgers provide new Shohei Ohtani update after pausing his pitching program

The Los Angeles Dodgers received an important update on Shohei Ohtani’s health after Tuesday’s loss to the Seattle Mariners, with manager Dave Roberts addressing the two-way star’s ongoing knee inflammation, right biceps issue, and delayed pitching progression.

Following the 7-6 defeat at Dodger Stadium, Roberts explained that Ohtani’s throwing program was paused. “I think there is an effect from the lower half to the compromising of the upper half, the arm. Trying to mitigate that, we stopped the throwing, stopped the bullpens — hopefully, number one, take care of the knee and then not have him try to create velocity with the arm that’s not 100 percent,” Roberts said, according to MLB.com.

Despite the concerns surrounding his pitching return, Ohtani showed no signs of slowing down offensively. The Dodgers star hit a leadoff home run, his 23rd of the season, and later added an RBI single and an RBI double in the loss to Seattle.

Advertisement

What is the latest update on Shohei Ohtani’s injury?

After Roberts revealed the Dodgers’ trade‑deadline approach despite injury concerns, he detailed how Ohtani’s knee inflammation had already affected his running progression, while the biceps discomfort emerged after he adjusted his throwing mechanics to compensate for the lower‑body issue.

“If we look at him and his value for our ballclub, we need him in the lineup. The swing, the running of the bases, the knee, the arm — it doesn’t compromise that,” Roberts said after the game.

Advertisement

Will Shohei Ohtani pitch again this season?

Although Ohtani’s return to the mound has been delayed, Roberts said the Dodgers haven’t changed their expectation that he could pitch again if his recovery progresses as planned.

SurveyShould the Dodgers prioritize Ohtani as a hitter for now? Should the Dodgers prioritize Ohtani as a hitter for now? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

“If the World Series is next week, no [he would not pitch]. He hasn’t been off the mound in three weeks. Whenever that is, there has to be a buildup,” Roberts said. For now, the Dodgers remain focused on keeping Ohtani productive at the plate while carefully managing his return as a pitcher during the final stretch of the season.