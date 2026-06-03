Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reacts to Shohei Ohtani’s impact after win vs Diamondbacks

Manager Dave Roberts reacted to Shohei Ohtani's latest impact performance after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, extending their strong recent run.

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a hard-fought 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and once again Shohei Ohtani played a central role in the outcome. As Ohtani continues to heat up at the plate, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts highlighted the influence the two-way superstar has on opposing teams and the rest of Los Angeles’ lineup.

Speaking after the win, Roberts pointed to a key moment in the seventh inning when Arizona elected to intentionally walk Ohtani rather than challenge him with a runner on third base. “You want there to be a tax when you walk Shohei,” Roberts said, according to MLB.com.

The strategy ultimately backfired for the Diamondbacks. Ohtani later scored during a two-run inning that proved decisive, helping the Dodgers improve their recent run of success even as manager Roberts, who recently opened up on Kike Hernandez’s injury update, continues to guide a roster managing various health concerns.

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Ohtani continues to power Dodgers offense

Ohtani wasted no time making his presence felt. He opened the game with a double and later came around to score on Freddie Freeman’s ninth home run of the season. In the second inning, he delivered again, ripping a two-run triple to right field after Dalton Rushing and Alex Freeland reached base.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Dodgers hits a triple against the Diamondbacks. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Dodgers built an early advantage behind Ohtani’s production, and although Arizona mounted a late comeback attempt, Los Angeles held on for the victory. Ohtani finished the night with two extra-base hits and continued a stretch that has seen him reestablish himself as one of baseball’s most dangerous hitters.

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Since May 12, Ohtani has been one of the hottest players in the league, batting .420 with 13 extra-base hits. That surge comes after a difficult opening stretch in which he hit .233 across his first 38 games while searching for consistency at the plate.

Dodgers thriving as Ohtani finds his rhythm

The timing of Ohtani’s turnaround has coincided with one of the Dodgers’ strongest stretches of the season. Los Angeles has won 15 of its last 19 games, using a combination of elite pitching and improved offensive production to remain among the National League’s top contenders.

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As the Dodgers continue their push through the summer months, Ohtani’s resurgence gives the club another reason for optimism. And based on Roberts’ comments, opposing teams may continue to think twice before pitching to him in critical situations.