Dodgers trade for Tarik Skubal: How does the pitcher’s salary compare to Shohei Ohtani’s?

In a blockbuster move just before the MLB trade deadline, Tarik Skubal is leaving the Detroit Tigers to join Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

One of the biggest storylines leading up to the MLB trade deadline has finally come to an end, as the Los Angeles Dodgers made a blockbuster move to acquire Tarik Skubal. The former Detroit Tigers ace now joins a legitimate World Series contender and, for the remainder of the 2026 season, will earn significantly more in salary than Shohei Ohtani.

Skubal won a historic salary arbitration case for the 2026 season, securing a $32 million salary. After completing the trade, the Dodgers assumed the remaining prorated portion of that deal, meaning they will pay approximately $10.3 million to $10.5 million through the end of the regular season.

Ohtani‘s annual salary situation is entirely different. Although he signed a 10-year, $700 million contract ahead of the 2024 season, he agreed to defer $680 million of the deal, receiving just $2 million in annual salary through 2033. The remaining deferred payments—worth $68 million per year—will begin in 2034.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Skubal is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. After winning multiple Cy Young Awards, he is expected to pursue a long-term contract worth approximately $35 million to $40 million annually, without deferred payments.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Dodgers at bat during the first inning.

The Dodgers-Tigers trade

As reported by Jeff Passan on X, the blockbuster trade sends two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a three-prospect package heading to the Detroit Tigers: outfielder Zyhir Hope along with right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Advertisement

In pursuit of a three-peat

With a dominant 69–42 record atop the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers have firmly cemented their status as clear favorites to capture a third consecutive World Series title. Bolstering an already elite roster, the addition of Skubal gives Los Angeles an unstoppable rotation alongside Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Blake Snell, positioning the franchise for a historic championship three-peat.

How much can Skubal give the Dodgers?

Before the trade, Skubal was once again performing as one of baseball’s premier left-handers for Detroit in 2026, posting a 2.79 ERA, a 7–5 record, and 114 strikeouts over 96.2 innings pitched across 16 starts. His ability to neutralize elite righty-heavy lineups provides Los Angeles with the ultimate rotation anchor, making their path through October virtually unassailable.