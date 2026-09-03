Stan Kroenke faces uphill battle amid reports of new $2.5B Angels Stadium proposal

The Los Angeles Angels are walking a fine line between ownership dysfunction and a new era, with Stan Kroenke reportedly pitching a new stadium for the team.

Major League Baseball is bracing for a seismic shift in Southern California as billionaire sports mogul Stan Kroenke has agreed to purchase the Los Angeles Angels. While taking over the franchise presents an array of immediate hurdles, Kroenke is reportedly setting his sights on a transformative project: a proposed $2.5 billion stadium for the Halos.

According to Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports, Kroenke reached an agreement to buy the team from longtime owner Arte Moreno. The blockbuster deal comes with plans for a state-of-the-art venue to replace Angel Stadium, an aging facility desperately in need of major upgrades.

While the ownership transfer offers a long-awaited fresh start for the franchise, Kroenke faces steep early tests. The incoming owner inherits a club burdened by years of roster dysfunction and immediate operational needs.

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The high-profile sale comes as contenders across the league push for October, including the New York Yankees, who are closely monitoring Aaron Judge’s rehab timeline ahead of the postseason stretch run.

OFFICIAL: Kroenke Sports & Entertainment ("KSE") announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in the Los Angeles Angels Baseball Club from the Moreno Family.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject… pic.twitter.com/sy60AAz5Bp — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 1, 2026

Kroenke’s immediate priorities in Anaheim

At the top of Kroenke’s agenda is stabilizing the franchise’s media landscape. Following the collapse of regional broadcaster Main Street Sports Group, the Angels acquired their local broadcast assets to launch an in-house network, Angels Broadcast Television (ABTV). Distributed across local cable and satellite providers, the network broadcasts regular-season games alongside expanded regional programming.

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To capture cord-cutters, the franchise partnered with Major League Baseball to launch Angels.TV, an in-market direct-to-consumer streaming option within the MLB app that eliminates local blackout restrictions.

Beyond broadcasting, Kroenke’s primary task will be building a competitive roster around superstar Mike Trout, who has suffered through a lengthy playoff drought despite his generational talent. Kroenke’s ultimate success in Anaheim will hinge on surrounding Trout with a winning nucleus capable of returning the Angels to postseason contention.