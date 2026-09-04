Sean McVay reveals Aaron Donald’s role for Rams for Week 1 vs 49ers

Aaron Donald is back and as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, head coach Sean McVay just revealed if he is ready to play.

Aaron Donald‘s return to the NFL has been the storyline of the summer. Now that he is back with the Los Angeles Rams, everyone is wondering if he will in fact play against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 in Australia. Sean McVay gave clarity.

According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, McVay announced that every player of the roster is traveling to Australia. As for Donald, “if he feels good enough to go, great. If not, I’ve got a lot of confidence in the other guys,” McVay said.

Hence, it’ll al come down to a simple decision. If Donald feels like he is ready to go, he will play as if he never left. For the Rams, that would be wonderful news, but McVay is clearly confident on the roster as a whole.

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The Rams defense has potential to be special

The 49ers have a lot of injured players on offense but that’s not the only issue they have. In front of them, they have an elite defense. When you look at the talent in the Rams D-Line, it’s a nightmare to deal with.

Aaron Donald looks like he never retiredpic.twitter.com/Ih81hWkG39 — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) August 30, 2026

Myles Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Aaron Donald is a certified, first-ballot Hall of Famer. Byron Young is an exciting prospect and Poona Ford is great at run stopping. That without mentioning a star-studded secondary with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

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Are the Rams favorites against the 49ers?

According to Vegas odds, the Rams part as 3.5-point favorites over the 49ers. After all, the Rams are seen as juggernauts destined to win the NFL. Meanwhile, the 49ers are barely staying healthy and the season hasn’t even started yet.