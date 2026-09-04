Report: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo could share the pitch for special game in December 2026

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are reportedly close to playing on the same team in a farewell match scheduled for December 2026.

Soccer fans’ dreams could soon become reality as one of the most anticipated and historic linkups might take place in a farewell match. Though unofficial, fans could witness Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing on the same team for the first time.

According to Marcelo Palacios of TyC Sports, Carlos Tevez will have his farewell match in December. Aiming to officially close his playing career, the former striker will host the event at La Bombonera before the end of the year. More than five years after his retirement, Tevez will finally receive his tribute on the pitch of Boca, his boyhood club.

The event is set to feature a lineup of global stars, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among those invited. In addition to sharing the pitch and forming lethal partnerships with both players — playing alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United and Messi with Argentina — Tevez is a close friend of both superstars. As a result, both are expected to attend the tribute match at La Bombonera, with the main attraction being the chance to see them on the same team.

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Preparations underway

According to the report, Tevez has already spoken with Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme, who gave his approval for the match to take place at La Bombonera, the most iconic venue of Tevez’s career.

Carlos Tevez during a Talleres match.

With Riquelme’s green light, the former player’s circle began organizing the details for an event expected to gather numerous stars from Argentine and international soccer.

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The plan is to invite around 60 players who shared a squad with Tevez across the various stages of his extensive career. Choosing La Bombonera was essential given his history at the stadium, where he played 279 official matches, scored 94 goals, and delivered 56 assists.

During his time there, he won 11 titles, including international trophies such as the 2003 Copa Libertadores, 2003 Intercontinental Cup, and 2004 Copa Sudamericana. Domestically, he won the league title in 2003, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020, as well as the 2015 Copa Argentina, 2018 Supercopa Argentina, and 2020 Copa de la Liga.

Unfinished business for Tevez

A proper farewell match remained unfinished business for Carlos Tevez since announcing his retirement in June 2022. His last official appearance came in a Boca shirt in 2021 before stepping away to evaluate his future.

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After retiring as a player, Tevez transitioned into coaching. He managed Rosario Central, Independiente, and Talleres, which was his most recent managerial role before becoming available again.

Now, while waiting for a new opportunity to return to the bench, Tevez decided to move forward with the tribute match to formally close out one of the most decorated careers in Argentine soccer history.