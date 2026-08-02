Tarik Skubal sends emotional farewell message to Tigers, shows excitement for Dodgers trade

Tarik Skubal is no longer a Detroit Tigers player and will now join Shohei Ohtani as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are pursuing their third consecutive championship.

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally accomplished their goal of acquiring Tarik Skubal via trade, and their pursuit of a three-peat is now stronger than ever. The pitcher left a lasting legacy in Motor City playing for the Detroit Tigers and, through tears, said goodbye to the franchise that believed in him as a professional player.

“I’m extremely grateful for everything the Tigers have done for me,” he said via ESPN. “Drafting me in 2018, giving a kid from a small college an opportunity, and providing me with every resource available… Everything has always been there for me.

“They always had answers and a plan for me; so, yes, I feel like I’ve been through a lot and experienced plenty of failures early in my career, but this organization never stopped believing in me. They kept sending me out there to pitch every five days, even when I probably didn’t deserve it. It’s something I will never take for granted.”

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Visibly emotional and with his voice breaking, Skubal reflected on what lies ahead in this new chapter of his career with the Dodgers: “Yes, it’s exciting,” he said. “I’m excited.”

Tarik Skubal got emotional speaking about being traded to the Dodgers 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ZsHLFWZtdK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2026

Skubal’s legacy in Detroit

As one of the most dominant aces of his era, Tarik Skubal leaves an indelible legacy in Detroit Tigers history as the undisputed anchor of their rotation. Highlighted by back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards (2024, 2025) and an iconic 2024 AL Pitching Triple Crown—leading the league in wins, ERA, and strikeouts—Skubal transformed into a elite force on the mound.

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Across his career in Detroit, the team that also shared a farewell message following Skubal’s departure, the two-time All-Star recorded more than 60 wins, posted an ERA around 3.04, and tallied nearly 1,000 strikeouts, cementing his status alongside franchise legends as one of the most dominant left-handed pitchers in team history.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers.

Dodgers pursuing a three-peat

Although Tarik Skubal is not taking the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox, the excitement surrounding their new acquisition is still at an all-time high. The Dodgers are looking to win their third consecutive World Series title.

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In 2024, they eliminated Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees in a dominant 4-1 series, while in 2025, their next victim was the Toronto Blue Jays, with the final series being much closer at 4-3.