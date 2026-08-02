Is Tarik Skubal playing today, Aug. 2, for LA Dodgers vs Red Sox after trade from Tigers?

After the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Tigers for Tarik Skubal, people wonder if the ace will start against the Boston Red Sox on August 2.

Tarik Skubal got traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, potentially making this the best MLB rotation ever. But now that his new team faces the Boston Red Sox, will the star pitcher play today after leaving the Detroit Tigers?

Unfortunately for Dodgers fans, they’ll have to wait until they see Skubal on the mound with the classic blue cap. The Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan to the mound tonight vs Red Sox, and Skubal needs time to travel, join the team, and line up for his first official start after leaving the Tigers.

Skubal, whose salary compares to Shohei Ohtani, will provide the Dodgers with an absolute boost as they’ve been dealing with some sort of injuries on their opening rotation. Still, it won’t be tonight against the Red Sox.

Advertisement

Emmet Sheehan’s stats in 2026

Emmet Sheehan has recorded a 4–7 record, a 4.95 ERA, and 104 strikeouts over 19 appearances and 92.2 innings pitched. Hence, Dodgers fans really hoped Skubal could make a quick debut, but it won’t be the case.

Emmet Sheehan #80 of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Sheehan is still a serviceable pitcher. He features an electric fastball and a sharp slider, but has fought through stretches of poor command and high ERAs. That’s all it is right now.

Advertisement

The Red Sox are in red-hot form

The Red Sox are 7-3 in the last 10 games. However, the Dodgers are 69-42 this season. Hence, this could be a barnburner of a game. Ceddanne Rafaela and Caleb Durbin have improved massively.

Hence, if Sheehan is not in a good day, the Red Sox can torch him. This will be an absolute must-see game. These are two very good teams in an inter-league matchup.