Dodgers reportedly emerge ahead of Braves, Brewers in race for Tarik Skubal before trade deadline

Tarik Skubal is reportedly being pursued by the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.

Tarik Skubal is one of the top names expected to be on the move ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. According to a recent report from insider Jeff Passan, the Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as the frontrunners to acquire him, ahead of teams such as the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers.

“While everybody is thinking that the Brewers are gonna be in it, that the Rays are gonna be in it, that the Atlanta Braves are gonna be in it, they’re all almost resigned to the idea that the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to get Tarik Skubal,” Passan said on ESPN’s First Take.

The pitcher appears set to leave Comerica Park in the near future. What remains uncertain is whether he will ultimately become a new teammate of Shohei Ohtani for the final stretch of the season.

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How would Skubal fit in LA?

Tarik Skubal’s profile fits Dave Roberts’ managerial approach smoothly. With a strong 2026 campaign underway for Detroit—posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts over 90 innings—Skubal offers the ideal mix of dominant velocity and sharp command.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Athletics at Comerica Park.

That ability to rack up whiffs while staying efficient is right down Roberts’ alley, giving him a reliable ace who can maneuver through deep lineups and lighten the load on the bullpen.

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Ohtani could be the key to adding Skubal

Shohei Ohtani’s physical issues could be a factor when it comes to pitching. According to insider Jon Morosi on X, those concerns could accelerate the Dodgers’ interest in acquiring Skubal.

“The Dodgers’ interest in Tarik Skubal has increased due to questions surrounding Shohei Ohtani’s availability to pitch, as I reported on @MLBNetwork earlier,” Morosi wrote. “Yet it is unlikely the Tigers could obtain OF prospect Josue De Paula as the headliner in a multi-player package.”