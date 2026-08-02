MLB trade rumors: NY Yankees reportedly run from behind in Luis Arraez sweepstakes

The New York Yankees might not be able to land Luis Arraez after all.

Luis Arraez is a name to monitor as the MLB trade deadline comes close. It seems like the New York Yankees like the second base, but they are not in position to land him yet, as other teams seem to be in the right spot to land him over the Bronx Bombers.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the “Rays, Rangers, Phillies are among teams on Luis Arraez, who prefers to stay at 2B where he’s thrived this year in SF. Yankees like him but positional fit might be an issue for them.“

As a mere positional fit, the Yankees don’t know what to do if they land Arraez. He wants to play at second base, but that’s Jazz Chisholm’s spot, and it’s unlikely that the Yankees will move that.

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Why is Luis Arraez a name that attracts heavy-hitter teams?

Luis Arraez attracts heavy-hitter and contenders because he is an elite, rare bat-to-ball machine who practically never strikes out. He consistently sprays hits across the entire field, applies relentless pressure at the top of a lineup, and provides affordable, short-term contract flexibility.

Luis Arraez's four-hit game today was the 24th of his career, which is the most in @MLB since his 2019 debut! pic.twitter.com/ug9cfCxuu2 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 30, 2026

Also, Arraez is playing on manageable short-term or rental contracts (such as his San Francisco Giants deal), so he allows big-market buyers to add an impact bat without long-term financial bloat.

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Is Arraez better than Chisholm?

The Yankees see in Chisholm a solid 2B, so that’s why they’re hesitant on Arraez. Arraez and Chisholm are completely different types of baseball players, making “better” depend entirely on what skill set a team values more: elite, contact-heavy hitting and high on-base consistency, or power, speed, and positional versatility.