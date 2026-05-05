Tigers bring in former NY Yankees infielder Paul DeJong to reinforce roster

Veteran infielder Paul DeJong has found a new opportunity after opting out of his deal with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers. The move gives Detroit added infield depth as the team deals with multiple injuries across its roster.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, DeJong would earn a prorated $1 million salary if he reaches the major league roster. The deal was first reported by Jon Heyman, who noted that the veteran shortstop became a free agent after leaving the Yankees organization.

DeJong, 32, brings nine seasons of MLB experience and is known for his defensive versatility. While his offensive production has been inconsistent, he has hit 146 career home runs and owns a .229/.294/.416 slash line, offering power potential despite a higher strikeout rate.

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DeJong adds depth amid Tigers’ infield injuries

The Tigers are not expected to add DeJong to the major league roster immediately, but his presence could become important soon. Injuries to players like Javier Baez, Zach McKinstry, and Trey Sweeney have created uncertainty across the infield.

Paul DeJong joins the Tigers on a minor league deal. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Recent performance shows power potential

During his brief stint with Triple-A Scranton, DeJong showed flashes of power, hitting six home runs in just 83 plate appearances. Although he posted a .203 batting average, his .361 on-base percentage and .516 slugging percentage highlighted his ability to contribute offensively in a limited role.

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Last season, DeJong appeared in 208 plate appearances with the Washington Nationals, hitting six home runs while dealing with injuries. A year earlier, he demonstrated his power again by hitting 24 home runs between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals.

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The lack of depth on the bench could open the door for DeJong if he performs well in the minors. If he can maintain that power while providing defensive flexibility, DeJong could position himself for a call‑up and potentially carve out a role for Detroit later this season.