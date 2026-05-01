Paul DeJong opts out of NY Yankees deal, becomes free agent ahead of market move

The New York Yankees are once again adjusting their roster plans after veteran infielder Paul DeJong opted out of his contract and entered free agency, according to Jon Heyman on X. The move comes as New York continues to evaluate infield depth options during the early stages of the season.

Heyman reported the opt-out, confirming DeJong’s availability as of Friday afternoon: “Paul DeJong has opted out of his Yankees deal and he becomes a free agency as of this afternoon.”

DeJong’s decision to leave the Yankees deal immediately opens him up to sign with any team on the market. The timing adds another layer of uncertainty for New York’s roster construction, as the club balances performance, injuries, and potential midseason additions.

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DeJong, who recently issued a promotion ultimatum to the Yankees, has built a long MLB résumé, known for his power at the shortstop position but also for streaky offensive production. Over his career, DeJong has recorded 146 home runs and 423 RBIs, while maintaining a .710 OPS. His profile remains attractive to teams seeking depth and right-handed power off the bench or in a platoon role.

Paul DeJong becomes a free agent after opting out of his Yankees contract. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Yankees weigh infield depth options after roster change

With DeJong now off the roster, the Yankees may need to reassess their infield depth structure depending on how the market develops. New York has leaned on flexibility in recent seasons, often rotating players across multiple infield positions to cover injuries and rest days.

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This type of midseason roster adjustment is not uncommon for contenders, especially for a club with playoff expectations. The Yankees’ front office could either replace DeJong internally or explore external options depending on performance trends over the coming weeks.

Free agency opens new path for DeJong

For DeJong, entering free agency provides an opportunity to find a clearer role with a team needing experienced infield support. His combination of power and defensive versatility may appeal to clubs looking for short-term depth rather than long-term commitment.

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As the market develops, his next landing spot will likely depend on opportunity for playing time and postseason contention chances. For now, he joins the available free-agent pool at a time when several teams are still evaluating roster construction heading into the middle portion of the season.