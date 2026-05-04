NY Yankees option Anthony Volpe to Triple-A after losing starting job to Jose Caballero

Things have changed within the New York Yankees organization. Despite a productive rehab process in the minors, Anthony Volpe was optioned to Triple-A as manager Aaron Boone prepares for the upcoming stretch, largely because Jose Caballero has locked down the position with his high-level play.

Even though Volpe recorded a .333 On-Base Percentage (OBP) and a .683 OPS over 12 games, his presence on the active roster isn’t currently a necessity. The Yankees and Boone have found exactly what they need for the challenges ahead in Caballero’s recent performance.

This roster move sends a clear message to the clubhouse: pedigree and past performance no longer guarantee a spot in the Bronx. If a player isn’t performing at a peak level, Boone is proving he is willing to pivot, marking a significant shift in the team’s mentality compared to last season.

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Alongside Boone’s comments regarding how pleased the front office is with Caballero’s production, the team had several internal reasons to send Volpe back to Triple-A to sharpen his game.

Following today’s game, the Yankees returned INF Anthony Volpe from his rehab assignment, reinstated him from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 3, 2026

What Caballero has brought to the Yankees’ roster

In the Bronx, results matter above all else, and Caballero is the perfect example of seizing an opportunity. While Volpe has historically received “star treatment” due to his high ceiling, Caballero has brought a seasoned professionalism and a spark to the shortstop position that the team desperately needed.

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Compared to Volpe’s recent minor league stints, Caballero has been a force on the basepaths, leading the club with 13 stolen bases and proving he is one of the elite speed threats in the league. His aggressive baserunning and ability to force defensive errors have consistently manufactured scoring opportunities for the lineup.

Beyond his speed and intangibles, Caballero offers a defensive versatility that helps the Yankees across the diamond at second and third base. His ability to deliver consistent production at multiple spots is a utility that Volpe’s current profile is missing.

Volpe remains ready for the call

Despite Caballero’s breakout, the Yankees could still look to bring Volpe back into the fold at some point this season. His history of production and his overall readiness to contribute remain key factors for Boone and the coaching staff to consider as the season progresses.

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For now, however, Caballero is the clear lead, and the Yankees are prioritizing the “hot hand” as they cruise to a 23-11 record. Currently leading the American League East, the Yankees are showing the rest of MLB that they are one of the most consistent teams in baseball, even with Volpe in the minors.