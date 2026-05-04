Trent Grisham leads off: NY Yankees lineup vs Orioles today

Trent Grisham will lead off for the New York Yankees today as they conclude their four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees are looking for a dominant series sweep after winning the first three matchups, with superstar Aaron Judge in the second spot of the batting order.

Cody Bellinger and Jasson Domínguez round out the top of the lineup, both of whom have provided steady offensive production throughout this successful stretch. While the team is pleased with the recent performance of José Caballero, the coaching staff is using their best available power hitters today to ensure they finish the series strong.

Judge enters the game with a .400 average against the opposing starter, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been on fire with three hits in six at-bats in this matchup. Fans have been more than pleased with the production at the plate, which has helped the team continue to dominate the AL East at 23-11.

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Shane Baz vs Yankees: A tough challenge for Baltimore

Shane Baz takes the mound for the Orioles today, facing a Yankees lineup that has historically seen his pitches very well across several previous encounters. Bellinger holds a perfect 1.000 average against Baz with a home run, while Austin Wells has also dominated the right-hander with a .750 average and a 2.333 OPS.

New York Yankees official lineup for May 4

The middle of the order features Goldschmidt and Chisholm Jr., both of whom have notched home runs and multiple RBIs against Baz in their careers. These statistics suggest the Yankees have a clear tactical advantage as they look to extend their winning streak and finalize the sweep against their division rivals.

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The bottom of the lineup is anchored by Ryan McMahon and Caballero, providing depth and speed to a batting order that has been relentless all week. With Cam Schlittler on the mound for New York, the team feels confident that this balanced attack will provide enough run support to secure another victory at home.