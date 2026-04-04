Tigers make roster decision on Justin Verlander after confirming left hip inflammation

The Detroit Tigers have made a key roster decision involving Justin Verlander, placing the veteran right-hander on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation. The move delays what was set to be his highly anticipated return to Comerica Park, where he was scheduled to start for the first time since 2017.

According to Bob Nightengale, “Detroit Tigers great Justin Verlander, who was scheduled to make his first start Sunday night at Comerica Park since 2017, is now going on the 15-day IL with left hip inflammation.” The update confirms the setback just as Verlander was preparing for a meaningful moment in front of Detroit fans.

At 43, Verlander is the oldest active player in Major League Baseball and returned to Detroit this offseason on a one-year, $13 million deal after spending last season with the San Francisco Giants. He made 380 starts for the Tigers between 2005 and 2017, establishing himself as one of the franchise’s most iconic pitchers.

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Rotation adjustment after Verlander setback

With Verlander sidelined, the Tigers have recalled right-hander Keider Montero from Triple-A Toledo. He is expected to start the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving Detroit a temporary replacement as they adjust their rotation plans.

Justin Verlander #35 of the Tigers is introduced during prior to playing the Cardinals. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Verlander struggled in his season debut, allowing five runs on six hits in 3⅔ innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the focus now shifts to his recovery timeline rather than performance.

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What this means for Detroit moving forward

The injury postpones an emotional milestone for both Verlander and the organization, as his return to Comerica Park was expected to be one of the early highlights of the Tigers’ season.

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Detroit will now rely on its pitching depth while monitoring Verlander’s progress, hoping the veteran can return soon and provide stability to the rotation as the season unfolds.