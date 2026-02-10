Tigers bring back veteran Cy Young winner ahead of spring training

The Detroit Tigers made a significant roster move just before Spring Training, bringing back one of the most influential pitchers in franchise history. Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander is returning to Detroit, a decision that reconnects the organization with a cornerstone of its most successful modern era.

At 42 years old, Verlander is no longer the overpowering ace he once was, but his presence carries value that extends far beyond the stat sheet. The Tigers are adding leadership, experience, and a competitive standard to a rotation that continues to blend young talent with established arms.

MLB insider Jeff Passan confirmed the agreement on social media, emphasizing the full-circle nature of the deal. “Right-hander Justin Verlander and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year contract. Verlander, 43 next week, returns to the team with which he spent his first 13 seasons and whose hat he’ll wear in the Hall of Fame,” Passan reported.

A fitting chapter in a Hall of Fame career

Verlander’s return also carries symbolic weight. Detroit is the organization where he spent 13 seasons — from 2005 to 2017 — and where he became a Cy Young winner, MVP, and one of the defining pitchers of his generation, a legacy that will ultimately be cemented in Cooperstown.

Justin Verlander talks to the umpire. Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Whether this season represents a final run or simply another chapter, the reunion feels appropriate. For the Tigers, it strengthens both the roster and the franchise narrative; for Verlander, it brings him back to the place where everything began.

