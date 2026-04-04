Braves manager Walt Weiss praises rotation after Grant Holmes’ dominant start vs Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves’ rotation showed early-season promise Friday, as Grant Holmes carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson hit back-to-back home runs to secure a 2-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Braves manager Walt Weiss praised the outing as a sign the staff is coming together despite offseason injuries.

“When you get good starts, the game tends to just fall into place,” Weiss said after the victory according to MLB.com, highlighting the contribution of both Holmes and the lineup.

After Albies highlighted the ABS impact, Holmes’ performance capped a strong start for Atlanta’s rotation, which leads the National League with a 2.06 ERA, while the bullpen has allowed just four earned runs over 28 1/3 innings (1.27 ERA).

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Rotation showing early promise

Holmes returned after missing the final two months of 2025 with elbow issues, including a partially torn UCL and flexor tendon. He averaged 95.2 mph with his four-seamer and touched 96.9 mph twice, completing six scoreless innings.

Grant Holmes #66 of the Braves delivers a sixth-inning pitch against the Diamondbacks. Norm Hall/Getty Images

“There’s always concern when guys have missed big chunks of time,” Weiss added. “They’ve been great so far. I can’t be more pleased with our starting pitching.”

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Holmes’ return adds stability

Holmes’ offseason forearm work has him confident and effective, giving the Braves a reliable arm as they navigate early rotation depth challenges. Early results suggest Atlanta’s pitching staff could be the team’s biggest strength in 2026.