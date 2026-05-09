Justin Verlander takes key step toward return as Tigers rotation health picture improves

Justin Verlander will face live hitters for the first time since March 30 as the Detroit Tigers monitor multiple pitching injuries and move closer to potential rotation reinforcements.

The Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander are at the center of a growing wave of pitching recovery updates, as Detroit continues to navigate multiple injuries across its rotation. On Saturday in Kansas City, Verlander is set to face live hitters for the first time since March 30, marking an important milestone in his recovery process.

“Will likely need additional work against hitters after that,” according to MLB.com’s injury update on Verlander, who has been working back from left hip inflammation since landing on the 15-day injured list on April 4. The simulated work and live batting practice represent his most significant step forward since his lone start of the season.

Tigers made roster decision on Justin Verlander after confirming left hip inflammation, as manager A.J. Hinch has been overseeing a steady flow of rehab assignments and bullpen sessions as the organization attempts to stabilize its rotation depth moving forward. The veteran right-hander’s progression comes as the Tigers manage a heavily impacted pitching staff, with multiple starters and relievers working their way back from various injuries.

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Verlander ramps up recovery with live hitters in Kansas City

Verlander’s scheduled live batting practice session in Kansas City represents a critical checkpoint in his return timeline. After being shut down with hip inflammation, the focus has shifted toward rebuilding workload and assessing how his stuff plays against live competition.

Justin Verlander #35 of the Tigers prior to playing. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

His appearance follows a structured recovery plan that included a planned two-inning simulated game earlier in the week, signaling that the Tigers are preparing him for additional live repetitions before activation becomes a realistic option.

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Tigers rotation depth tested as multiple arms progress through rehab

While Verlander’s return remains a key storyline, he is not the only pitcher progressing toward reintegration. Ace left-hander Tarik Skubal recently underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow and is set to begin rehabilitation in Lakeland, Florida, where the Tigers continue to monitor his recovery closely.

Other pitchers have also made notable steps forward. Right-handers Troy Melton and Connor Seabold both delivered strong rehab appearances for High-A Lakeland, with Melton striking out five over three shutout innings and Seabold adding a scoreless frame of his own. Melton, in particular, could become an option for the rotation as soon as he is eligible for activation later in May if his progress continues uninterrupted.

Additional updates include reliever Will Vest receiving a cortisone injection to address forearm discomfort, while Casey Mize has resumed throwing after beginning bullpen work following a groin strain.

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For Detroit, the gradual return of multiple arms comes at a crucial point in the season, with rotation stability becoming a central focus. Verlander’s progression, in particular, stands out as a potential turning point, given both his experience and expected role upon return.