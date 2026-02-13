Tarik Skubal sends blunt message amid competition in Tigers after Justin Verlander’s return

Detroit Tigers fans are ecstatic to have future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander back in the fold to team up with the squad’s ace, Tarik Skubal. The 29-year-old left-hander recently spoke about what it means to him to have an MLB legend join the staff.

While both pitchers occupy top spots in the rotation, Skubal remains the undisputed No. 1 while the 42-year-old Verlander provides elite veteran depth. However, for Skubal, the primary focus is the opportunity to spend time with and learn from the man he considered a childhood idol.

“When we were kind of tinkering around with [signing Verlander], I got a little early insight on it, and I was giddy as a kid. Like, this is a childhood idol that I get to be locker mates with,” Skubal said, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. “I want to do all the things that he’s done and accomplish all the things that he has accomplished in his career. It’s going to be awesome to be locker mates with him“.

Despite being one of the premier pitchers in baseball today, Skubal believes there is still much to learn from Verlander, a two-time World Series champion. The 29-year-old star indicated that the mentorship will happen naturally given the amount of time the staff spends together.

Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. (Getty Images)

“The baseball stuff will happen, because we’re going to spend a lot of time together, whether we like it or not. It’s going to be seven months together. We’re going to spend more time with these guys than our families. All the baseball stuff will kind of happen naturally—quick questions,” Skubal added.

Verlander on teaming up with Skubal

The excitement regarding the reunion isn’t one-sided. The 42-year-old Verlander expressed a similar sentiment, eager to work alongside one of the league’s most dominant arms.

During his introductory press conference, Verlander noted that he is anxious to observe Skubal’s work ethic, emphasizing that there is always something to learn from the best in the game.

“I’m excited to just see him work, and I think you can learn from anybody—adapt or die. I try to learn always. I asked Framber (Valdez) back in Houston how he throws his curveball, because that thing’s nasty. I’m excited to just learn,” Verlander noted.

“See his routine, see what he does behind the scenes, if there’s anything I can help with, if there’s anything he can help me with. You know, guys that are that great, there’s always something to glean from that,” he concluded.