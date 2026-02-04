MLB Rumors: Uncertain futures loom for two veteran free agents reportedly pursued by Blue Jays, Tigers

There comes a pivotal moment in an athlete’s career when they must decide whether to continue on their current path or embrace change. Such is the case for two veteran players entering free agency ahead of the 2026 MLB season. Reports suggest that Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have decided to keep playing, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers listed among their potential destinations.

According to a report by MLB.com‘s Mark Feinsand, opinions vary among MLB executives about the future prospects of Verlander and Scherzer, two prominent names still available in the upcoming season’s free agency market.

Despite rumors linking both veterans to the Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles, and with the Blue Jays reportedly interested in reuniting with Scherzer, uncertainty still clouds their future in the league. Some executives believe they have one last opportunity to showcase their skills, although several factors must be weighed before any offers are extended.

“I think they both have something left in the tank,” an American League executive told Feinsand. Another executive added, “Out of respect for these two future Hall of Famers, I wouldn’t want to completely discount what they might achieve in a shorter stretch in 2026. It’s just difficult to rely on it for the majority of the season.“

Justin Verlander #35 of the Giants pitches against the Cardinals.

An executive’s advice for Verlander and Scherzer

As some franchises reportedly show interest in signing these seasoned players for the next season, one executive shared thoughts on Verlander and Scherzer’s potential futures, offering advice as they look toward the upcoming season.

“Signing toward the end of April, ramping up in May, and delivering around 70 innings could be an ideal path,” the executive suggested to Feinsand, particularly for Scherzer as he strategizes for the next year.

Teams pursuing Verlander and Scherzer

In addition to the Orioles and Tigers expressing interest in both players, other franchises have identified them as prime targets to strengthen their rosters for the forthcoming season.

Here are the teams interested in each player:

Justin Verlander: Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, and Philadelphia Phillies.

Max Scherzer: Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Baltimore Orioles.

