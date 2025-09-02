Trending topics:
MLB

Tim Mayza names World Series champion among his favorite Phillies pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies have a new arm in Tim Mayza, who made it clear that he idolized one of the organization’s pitchers when he was younger.

By Richard Tovar

Tim Mayza during his time with the Yankees on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland.
© Getty ImagesTim Mayza during his time with the Yankees on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland.

Tim Mayza is back with the Philadelphia Phillies and recently revealed some interesting details about growing up a fan of the club. He said a World Series champion pitcher was one of his favorites to watch in Philadelphia.

According to Mayza’s recent statements, Cole Hamels was one of those pitchers who captured his attention while playing for the Phillies. Hamels won a World Series ring in 2008 and was with the Phillies from 2006 to 2015.

The other pitcher Mayza mentioned as one of his favorites was Cliff Lee, who played for the Phillies in 2009 and then from 2011 to 2014. He described their era with the club as a “dominant” one.

Mayza admitted that he is more than prepared and excited to get back on the mound and said he’s been a fan of the club since he was a kid. “Being somebody who grew up a Phillies fan and finally being able to put the uniform on and be in the organization, I’m excited.”

Tweet placeholder
Mayza Ready to Help the Phillies

Mayza said joining the Phillies has reawakened his hunger for wins, explaining, “it’s been just as exciting to come here and join a club that’s in the thick of chasing down the NL East pennant.” He is ready to offer his best, stating, “Make quality pitches and get outs. So as nice as it’ll be, it’ll probably be nicer for family to take it in.”

Regarding his return from injuries this year, he admitted that his recovery has been going well. “Everything’s been going great. The recovery’s been great,” Mayza said. “The stuff is where I like it to be and feel like the ball’s coming out pretty good right now.”

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
