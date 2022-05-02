From 2000 to 2019 the magic number was more than 100 RBI per season for the top players in the standings but the pandemic ended that amazing streak, anyway they are willing to do anything to set a new record.m

The Run batted in (RBI) is a highly important stat that serves as an indicator of how good a player is at bats during a season or during his career. But it's also an easy way to see how good two teams' sluggers are before a game.

Hank Aaron is the only MLB player who was able to set a record close to three thousand RBI with a total of 2,297 RBI in his career. Second place goes to Babe Ruth with 2,213 RBIs and Albert Pujols in third place with 2,150 RBIs.

There are other RBI records such as the player with the most RBIs in a single season, Hack Wilson in 1930 with 191 and the game with the most RBI by a player with 12 for Jim Bottomley and Mark Whiten. Players with a bun hit record are usually RBI leaders during their careers.

Top 10 MLB RBI leaders in 2022

Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera are two active players with several RBI records, especially the record of 10+ seasons with 100 RBIs. In the 2021 MLB season, Salvador Perez was the top RBI leader with 121, Jose Abreu with 117 and Teoscar Hernandez with 116.

Sammy Sosa set a record in the last twenty years of the 21st century with 160 runs batted in, the second best of the last two decades was Alex Rodriguez with 156 RBIs. Since 1884 the average RBI is over 100+ with some minor exceptions with seasons under 100.



Top 10 RBI Leaders in 2022 Jose Ramirez 28 C.J. Cron 21 Anthony Rizzo 21 Ty France 21 Trea Turner 18 Pete Alonso 18 Starling Marte 18 Nolan Arenado 18 Adolis García 18 Aaron Judge 16

