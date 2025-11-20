Trending topics:
MLB

Two Japanese sensations posted to MLB: Who are they and how long will their posting last?

Japanese players have significantly contributed to the success of Major League Baseball teams, with standout performances that have propelled teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers to championship victories. Now, MLB is poised to welcome two more sensational talents from Japan.

By Santiago Tovar

A detailed view of the MLB logo.
The impact of Japanese players on MLB continues to grow, offering a fresh influx of talent. With the Los Angeles Dodgers securing back-to-back championships, interest from Japanese athletes has surged, capturing the attention of franchises across the league. As a result, several players are set to be posted for the upcoming season.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, two standout Japanese players are gearing up to join fellow countrymen Munetaka Murakami and Tatsuya Imai, who have also been posted. These promising athletes are generating significant buzz among MLB franchises.

“First baseman Kazuma Okamoto and right-hander Kona Takahashi have been posted, joining Munetaka Murakami and Tatsuya Imai coming over from Japan this winter,” Passan reported via his X account, highlighting the excitement surrounding these Japanese stars.

Okamoto and Takahashi are among the diverse options currently available in the Japanese player market. Recently, Shota Imanaga, another highly sought-after talent, opted to accept a contract return offer from the Chicago Cubs for the next season, further underscoring the high demand for Japanese players.

Who are Kazuma Okamoto and Kona Takahashi?

These two Japanese phenomena have been on MLB scouts’ radars throughout the previous season. Okamoto, a distinguished first baseman, boasts an impressive batting average of .327, with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs over just 69 games with the Yomiuri Giants. Despite an injury setback last season, he had been a consistent performer, surpassing the 30-home-run mark for six consecutive seasons.

Former All-Star player confirms Cody Bellinger’s rumored status with NY Yankees for 2026 season

In contrast, Takahashi, known primarily as a reliever for the Saitama Seibu Lions, excelled as a starter. Renowned for his ability to keep the ball inside the park, he allowed just 10 home runs in 24 appearances last season, with a WHIP of 1.23 and an ERA of 3.04.

How long will their posting last?

As reported by Passan, “Okamoto and Takahashi’s posting windows begin tomorrow and will end Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.” During this 45-day window, MLB franchises will have the opportunity to closely evaluate the potential contributions of these players and decide if they wish to bring them to the MLB stage.

