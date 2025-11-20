Trending topics:
MLB

Former All-Star player confirms Cody Bellinger’s rumored status with NY Yankees for 2026 season

As speculation surrounding the New York Yankees' offseason moves intensifies, a former three-time All-Star has reportedly confirmed Cody Bellinger's status.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts.
© Ishika Samant/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts.

Cody Bellinger emerged as a standout surprise for the New York Yankees last season. Despite it being his inaugural season with the team, the impressive statistics he posted solidified his standing as one of the fan favorites, especially after the disappointing postseason conclusion.

With four players already committed to the roster due to financial commitments from the Yankees, a former All-Star with the Cincinnati Reds, Sean Casey, provided insights on Bellinger’s status with the team.

Bellinger wants to be back with the Yankees. He is 100% still in contention for a spot. After the developments with Grisham, he’s poised to remain with them,” Casey shared on MLB on FOX. This announcement sent the fan base’s hopes soaring for Bellinger’s continued presence on the team.

Advertisement

Although the Yankees are focused on enhancing their performance over what they achieved in 2025, they recognize what needs to be done to vie for the title in 2026. With numerous market options, they must assemble a more competitive team than the current one.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

If Bellinger re-signs with the Yankees for the upcoming season, the team would secure a vital player on their roster. This move would also allow them the flexibility to pursue additional names in the market, aiming for the roster changes necessary to compete for the title.

Bellinger’s performance with the Yankees last year

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly commit to four key players, including Trent Grisham

see also

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly commit to four key players, including Trent Grisham

Bellinger wasn’t just a player accumulating home runs and runs scored; his versatility on the field proved invaluable as he contributed in various positions throughout the regular season. His significant role within the team underscores the importance of securing his return, especially after the decision to decline an initial contract offer.

Advertisement

Bellinger recorded the following statistics last season:

  • Games Played (G) 152
  • Batting Average (AVG) .272
  • On-Base Percentage (OBP) .334
  • Slugging Percentage (SLG) .480
  • On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS) .814
  • Home Runs (HR) 29
  • Runs Batted In (RBI) 98
  • Runs Scored (R) 89
  • Stolen Bases (SB) 13
  • Walks (BB) 57
  • WAR (Wins Above Replacement) 5.1

Dodgers reportedly interested in Bellinger

According to Dodgers Nation, the Los Angeles Dodgers are keen on signing Cody Bellinger, viewing him as a cost-effective option in the current market. It could mark a reunion between the Dodgers and Bellinger.

Advertisement

Survey

Which destination will Bellinger head to?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Yankees reportedly commit to four key players, including Trent Grisham
MLB

Yankees reportedly commit to four key players, including Trent Grisham

Pirates’ Skenes breaks silence after reported trade rumor involving the NY Yankees
MLB

Pirates’ Skenes breaks silence after reported trade rumor involving the NY Yankees

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees allegedly have plenty of reasons to consider another option beyond Kyle Tucker
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees allegedly have plenty of reasons to consider another option beyond Kyle Tucker

What happens if Pachuca win, tie or lose vs Pumas UNAM today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs?
Soccer

What happens if Pachuca win, tie or lose vs Pumas UNAM today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs?

Better Collective Logo