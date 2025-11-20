Former All-Star player confirms Cody Bellinger’s rumored status with NY Yankees for 2026 season

Cody Bellinger emerged as a standout surprise for the New York Yankees last season. Despite it being his inaugural season with the team, the impressive statistics he posted solidified his standing as one of the fan favorites, especially after the disappointing postseason conclusion.

With four players already committed to the roster due to financial commitments from the Yankees, a former All-Star with the Cincinnati Reds, Sean Casey, provided insights on Bellinger’s status with the team.

“Bellinger wants to be back with the Yankees. He is 100% still in contention for a spot. After the developments with Grisham, he’s poised to remain with them,” Casey shared on MLB on FOX. This announcement sent the fan base’s hopes soaring for Bellinger’s continued presence on the team.

Although the Yankees are focused on enhancing their performance over what they achieved in 2025, they recognize what needs to be done to vie for the title in 2026. With numerous market options, they must assemble a more competitive team than the current one.

If Bellinger re-signs with the Yankees for the upcoming season, the team would secure a vital player on their roster. This move would also allow them the flexibility to pursue additional names in the market, aiming for the roster changes necessary to compete for the title.

Bellinger’s performance with the Yankees last year

Bellinger wasn’t just a player accumulating home runs and runs scored; his versatility on the field proved invaluable as he contributed in various positions throughout the regular season. His significant role within the team underscores the importance of securing his return, especially after the decision to decline an initial contract offer.

Bellinger recorded the following statistics last season:

Games Played (G) 152

Batting Average (AVG) .272

On-Base Percentage (OBP) .334

Slugging Percentage (SLG) .480

On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS) .814

Home Runs (HR) 29

Runs Batted In (RBI) 98

Runs Scored (R) 89

Stolen Bases (SB) 13

Walks (BB) 57

WAR (Wins Above Replacement) 5.1

Dodgers reportedly interested in Bellinger

According to Dodgers Nation, the Los Angeles Dodgers are keen on signing Cody Bellinger, viewing him as a cost-effective option in the current market. It could mark a reunion between the Dodgers and Bellinger.

