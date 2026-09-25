49ers receive worrying Nick Bosa injury update

The San Francisco 49ers have received another major injury setback, as Nick Bosa is expected to miss several weeks after suffering a calf injury during Thursday’s practice. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive end will not play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, adding another concern to a team already dealing with a growing list of injuries.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Bosa pulled his calf during practice and is expected to miss a few weeks. “Five-time Pro-Bowl DE Nick Bosa pulled his calf during Thursday’s practice and now is expected to miss ‘a few weeks’, including Sunday’s game vs the Cardinals, sources tell me and Ina Rapoport. The team is figuring out whether or not Bosa needs to be placed on injured reserve.”

The latest setback is especially concerning given Bosa’s injury history. He missed most of the 2025 season after tearing his ACL, and his return had been an important boost for San Francisco’s defense to begin the new campaign. Now, the team will have to find a way to generate pressure without one of its most important defensive players.

Advertisement

What happened to Nick Bosa with 49ers?

Nick Bosa suffered a calf injury at practice with the 49ers and Schefter also highlighted the number of defensive linemen San Francisco has lost over the past two weeks. Bosa is the sixth player at the position to suffer an injury during that stretch, creating another challenge for head coach Kyle Shanahan and the defensive staff.

The group includes Alfred Collins, who suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon; Sam Okuayinonu, who broke his foot; James Thompson Jr., who sustained a high-ankle sprain; Romello Height, who broke his hand; and C.J. West, who is dealing with a bone chip in his knee. Bosa’s calf injury adds another significant name to that list.

The 49ers have already been forced to adjust their defensive line rotation, and Bosa’s absence could put even more pressure on the remaining healthy players. San Francisco will now have to determine whether to place him on injured reserve while preparing for Sunday’s matchup against Arizona.

Advertisement

For a team that endured a difficult injury-filled 2025 season, the early weeks of 2026 are beginning to bring familiar concerns. Bosa’s recovery timeline remains uncertain, but the 49ers will be without their star pass rusher for at least the immediate future as they try to keep their season on track.

Key takeaways