What do the Mets need to secure a Wild Card spot in the National League?

After maintaining a comfortable lead in the National League Wild Card standings, the New York Mets now find themselves tied with the resurgent Cincinnati Reds, who have been delivering remarkable performances in recent games.

This unexpected development has ignited a flurry of social media chatter, with fans and analysts speculating on the Mets’ precarious position. The franchise risks losing the final Wild Card berth despite having signed Juan Soto to one of the most lucrative contracts in U.S. sports history.

The race for the National League Wild Card slots is fiercely competitive, with the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Diego Padres all vying for a spot, alongside the Reds and Mets.

As the scramble for Wild Card placement intensifies, the Mets face a critical juncture. Securing victories in their upcoming series is paramount, with each game influencing the postseason fate of every contender in this tightly contested race.

What do the Mets need to secure a Wild Card spot?

The Mets must emerge victorious in all their remaining games to secure a postseason berth. Additionally, they require the Reds to lose at least one matchup. This situation demands flawless execution, as even a single loss could shift their fate towards an uncertain wait, depending on the Reds’ performance in their final two series of the regular season.

If the Mets falter, it opens the door for other teams to clinch the spot. Their solitary direct competitor in the concluding series is the Miami Marlins, adding a layer of intrigue to this high-stakes scenario.

The calendar for the Mets and other Wild Card contenders

To provide a comprehensive analysis, let’s examine the remaining schedules for the Mets and their Wild Card rivals. With each game carrying significant weight, predictions and analyses hinge on these crucial matchups in the MLB’s closing stretch.

New York Mets vs. @ Chicago Cubs (September 23-25) vs. @ Miami Marlins (September 26-28)



Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (September 23-25) vs. @Milwaukee Brewers (September 26-28)



San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers (September 23-25) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (September 26-28)



Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (September 23-25) vs. @ San Diego Padres (September 26-28)



San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals (September 23-25) vs. Colorado Rockies (September 26-28)



Miami Marlins vs. @ Philadelphia Phillies (September 23-25) vs. New York Mets (September 26-28)



St. Louis Cardinals vs. @ San Francisco Giants (September 23-25) vs. @ Chicago Cubs (September 26-28)



