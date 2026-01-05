Andy Reid shares personal opinion on Travis Kelce’s potential retirement in 2026

After a disastrous season for the Kansas City Chiefs, the spotlight shifts toward the future of one of the franchise’s biggest stars. Tight end Travis Kelce, widely considered a team legend, found himself at the center of retirement speculation, with the possibility of stepping away from the NFL in 2026. Head coach Andy Reid shared his personal thoughts on the matter following the season-ending loss.

Reid spoke to reporters on Monday, less than 24 hours after the Chiefs’ loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. One of the main topics addressed was Kelce’s future, as conversation around the 36-year-old’s potential retirement continued to grow across the league.

“We’ll get to all that,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman. “Right now, you’ve got a little bit of time before all that stuff needs to take place. That’s what’s real right now. I know everybody wants an answer right this minute. We all love Trav. Trav can still play. I just know there’s time.”

Reid expressed confidence that Kelce could still compete at a high level. Kelce, however, sent a more concerning message regarding his future, acknowledging that retirement was a real consideration after an underwhelming 2025 NFL season, while also leaving open the possibility of one final run.

Kelce recognizes teammates and Reid

The Chiefs closed the season with a painful Week 18 loss to the Raiders, putting an exclamation point on a year to forget. Even so, Kelce continued to speak highly of his teammates and head coach Andy Reid, emphasizing the collective effort and commitment inside the locker room.

In a locker room interview, Kelce hinted at how he planned to approach the coming weeks. “I’ll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow, get close to the family and figure things out,” Kelce said.

Despite the disappointing record, Kelce praised the organization, the coaching staff, and the front office for their consistent dedication. “I got so much love for this team, this organization,” Kelce said. “Everybody’s working their (expletive) off to make this the best organization out there.”

Confidence in Kelce’s return

Reid was not the only one who believed Kelce could return for another season. Longtime teammate Chris Jones also weighed in, offering his own perspective on Kelce’s future with the Chiefs. Jones, who had been with the franchise since being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, made it clear he expected Kelce back.

“I’m not buying it, he’ll be back next year,” Jones said. When asked if he could guarantee Kelce’s return, he added, “I can’t promise you anything about another man,” a comment that still provided reassurance to Chiefs fans hopeful that the star tight end had not played his final snap.