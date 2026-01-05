MLB Rumors: Orioles showing strong interest in former Bryce Harper teammate

The Baltimore Orioles have made a couple of minor moves to open 2026, but they still have not signed a new pitcher so far in January. According to a new report, however, they have shown strong interest in Ranger Suarez, who until last season was Bryce Harper’s teammate in Philadelphia.

MLB insider Jim Bowden discussed the situation on Foul Territory, suggesting a deal between the Orioles and Suarez could be getting closer to reality. “They haven’t been able to close the deal, but they kind of feel like they have a chance,” Bowden said.

Bowden explained that for the Orioles to be a legitimate postseason team, they must address their pitching staff. “It depends if they are done with their pitching,” he said, while also dismissing the idea of Framber Valdez landing in Baltimore, noting that Valdez is drawing interest from other teams, including the Mets.

Suarez’s 2025 season

It is worth noting that Suarez spent last season alongside Harper with the Phillies, posting a 12–8 record and a 3.20 ERA. He made 26 starts with a 1.22 WHIP, marking his eighth season in Philadelphia. While a return was expected, teams such as the Orioles have now emerged as serious suitors.

“Pitching is going to determine what Baltimore can do,” Bowden said again during his Foul Territory appearance, adding that the Orioles not only need Suarez but also need recent additions like Andrew Kittredge to perform at the same level, or better, than they did with their former teams.

From 2021 through 2024, Suarez had just one losing season, finishing 4–6 in 2023. The most encouraging trend over that span is that he recorded three seasons with 10 or more wins, a solid track record for a 30-year-old pitcher.

What might the Orioles pay for Suarez?

There is no official figure yet, but Spotrac projects Suarez’s market value at a six-year, $161 million deal, with an average annual salary of $26.92 million. That would represent a significant jump from his largest previous contract with Philadelphia, which paid him $8.8 million for the 2025 season.