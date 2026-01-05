Russell Wilson announces decision about NFL future after failed NY Giants stint

Russell Wilson was on a Hall of Fame trajectory until he wasn’t. After leaving the Seattle Seahawks, he has not been able to provide good quarterback play and that cost him his starting job in the New York Giants. Now, he revealed what’s next for him.

Wilson is already 37 years old and his decline would indicate that the retirement should be coming. However, Wilson dismissed this. He says he wants to continue playing, and that he is “not blinking” in his desire to still play football.

Wilson finished the 2025 season with six games played, only three starts and lackluster numbers. He went 0-3, completing 58% of his passes for 831 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Wilson only had two games with 100+ passer rating (one of them he only made one pass), and the rest of his games were below 64.6 rate. He is just not the same anymore, but he is still trying to stay in the league.

Wilson’s recent years have been very poor

Wilson stated that he tore his hamstring before the game against the Cowboys, which was his better game of the season. Still, not the best actions after that. Wilson lost his job to rookie Jaxson Dart and even got relegated to QB3 below Jameis Winston.

Wilson left Seattle in 2022. In the following four seasons, he’s only gone to one Pro Bowl and lost the job in Denver, Pittsburgh, and now in New York. From 2024 to 2025, his record is 17-24 and somehow he is always involved in dramas. He also doesn’t seem like a guy whose teammates rally behind.

The Giants ended the season in the worst possible way

Winning two games in a row should be good news, but not for the Giants. Winning those games made them fall in the 2026 NFL Draft order. So that is bad news for the team, who will have to reestructure its offseason plans.

Also, the Giants got hit with plenty of fines to end the 2025 NFL season. The team also has to focus on recovering Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo for next season. More importantly than all that, they must find a head coach that helps with the evolution of Jaxson Dart.