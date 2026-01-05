Shedeur Sanders receives major warning from Browns on QB1 job

The Cleveland Browns’ changes, mostly on offense, were noticeable with Shedeur Sanders taking over as starting quarterback. Even so, following the confirmed departure of head coach Kevin Stefanski, nothing is certain regarding the QB1 job for the N12.

Andrew Berry is one of the key figures behind the upcoming moves in the Dawg Pound. The GM expressed satisfaction with what he’s seen from Shedeur, but didn’t hesitate to comment on the possibility of adding a high-profile QB to the roster.

“[Sanders is] still very much a work in progress, like many rookie quarterbacks are,” he said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But I think we saw some really good things in terms of his playmaking, his accuracy, his ability to extend with his feet. And I think I’d also give him credit, as well as our offensive staff, for bringing him along in terms of his pocket management, his situational awareness and things of that nature.”

“We’re going to do our work on the quarterback market,” Berry also added. “It’s too important of a position and it’s something that has to be solidified. I can’t sit here and tell you today whether the solution for, or the starter in 2026 is internal or external. But it’s something that we’re going to work through over the next several weeks. And quite honestly, the new head coach will also have a lot of input into that as well.”

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

Shedeur’s rookie season stats

In his first professional campaign, Shedeur Sanders completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his eight appearances with seven starts. While the rookie faced significant learning curves throughout the year, he displayed his potential as a franchise leader in the season finale.

Shedeur Sanders at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Should they pick a QB in the upcoming Draft?

The Cleveland Browns head into the offseason with a significant decision to make at the most important position on the field. Despite drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in 2025, the team holds the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft order, fueling speculation that they might still target a top-tier franchise quarterback like Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore.

With Sanders showing flashes of potential but also struggling with consistency, the front office must decide whether to continue his development or use their high draft capital to reset the position once again.

