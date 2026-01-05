Cody Bellinger choosing NY Yankees over NY Mets could lead to trade in the Bronx

It’s clear that Cody Bellinger’s offseason saga is heating up. One of the most sought-after free agents has yet to decide his future for the 2026 MLB season, and if he ultimately chooses the New York Yankees over the Mets, it wouldn’t be surprising to see additional moves in the Bronx.

According to Chris Kirschner on Foul Territory, there are two players who could be on the move if Bellinger decides to sign a long-term contract. Both Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez could be headed out as the Yankees look ahead.

The Yankees’ interest in adding Freddy Peralta for the upcoming season is also concrete, and if both Peralta’s arrival and Bellinger’s return happen, Kirschner sees a potential trade involving either Dominguez or Jones as viable.

Despite being warned about the risks of choosing the Yankees over the Mets, Bellinger’s decision still has the entire MLB on edge. It’s a matter of watching how the next developments unfold to see what choice he ultimately makes for his future.

More moves could be coming for the Yankees

The New York Yankees have recently checked in on free agent Bo Bichette, but adding the former Blue Jays star would require a significant shuffle in the infield. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the team does not envision Bichette as a shortstop and would likely move him to second or third base.

This creates a situation where two Yankees’ players might be moved, specifically Ryan McMahon or Jazz Chisholm Jr., to accommodate Bichette’s arrival and maintain balance within the lineup for the 2026 season.