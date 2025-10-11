What happens if the Cubs lose Game 5 vs the Brewers in the NLDS today?

The tension in Milwaukee tonight is nearly tangible as the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers prepare for a decisive Game 5 in their NLDS. Neither side will settle for a close exit — both know the margins will be razor-thin. Expectations hang heavy on every decision: bullpen calls, matchups, pinch hitters.

Chicago enters on a momentum swing after dominating Game 4, forcing this final moment on Milwaukee’s home turf. The Brewers, meanwhile, must harness all postseason resolve to close out a series that’s pushed their depth and discipline to the limit.

Baseball fans across the league are watching closely. For one franchise, the playoffs come to an end tonight. For the other, the prize is a ticket further down the postseason road.

What happens if the Cubs lose tonight?

If the Cubs fall in Game 5, their 2025 season ends immediately, and the Brewers advance to the NLCS. That outcome would place increased scrutiny on Chicago’s roster and postseason construction — from bullpen usage to rotation depth and late-game decisions.

Seiya Suzuki #27 and Kyle Tucker #30 of the Cubs celebrate after Tucker hit a home run against the Brewers. Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

What’s next for the series winner?

The victor will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series beginning Monday, Oct. 13. The matchup could hinge on who hosts Game 1, how rested the pitching staff is, and which team can carry forward confidence from this dramatic finish.

