Angels signs former player from the New York Mets for the next season

As the New York Mets diligently explore the market for top-tier talent, other teams, such as the Los Angeles Angels, are strategically capitalizing on opportunities with former players.

By Santiago Tovar

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks to media.
© (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks to media.

As MLB teams gear up for the 2026 season, the Los Angeles Angels are making key additions to both their major and minor league rosters. In a strategic move, the Angels have signed former New York Mets utility player Luke Ritter, aiming to enhance their performance in the upcoming season.

Reportedly confirmed on their transaction webpage, the Angels have brought in Ritter, who showcased formidable power with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets by hitting 50 career home runs. The Angels are hopeful that his experience will be beneficial during training camp and beyond, depending on his form.

Ritter has been a consistent performer, playing across several Mets’ affiliated teams over the past seven years. With a fresh start in Los Angeles, he is anticipated to make a significant impact in the minors and has set his sights on earning a spot in the majors.

Throughout his minor league journey, Ritter has donned the jerseys of the Syracuse Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and Brooklyn Cyclones. Now, he looks forward to achieving new milestones with the Angels.

Luke Ritter hitting base

Luke Ritter #11 of USA slides to score.

Ritter’s impressive minor league stats

During his seven-year tenure with various Mets-affiliated teams, Ritter has compiled an impressive statistical record, one that undoubtedly attracted the Angels’ attention. His experience at the plate has even earned him a place on Team USA for the WBSC Premier12 tournament.

Here are Ritter’s statistics over his minor league career:

  • Games Played: 623
  • Home Runs: 97
  • RBIs: 339
  • Batting Average: .234
  • On-Base Percentage (OBP): .342
  • Stolen Bases: 28
Looking ahead to the new season, the Angels are determined to make a strong impact in the MLB. After successfully besting the Los Angeles Dodgers in an all-season series in 2025, they aim to extend their dominance throughout the division, capitalizing on strategic additions like Ritter to bolster their roster depth.

