Angels signs former player from the New York Mets for the next season

As MLB teams gear up for the 2026 season, the Los Angeles Angels are making key additions to both their major and minor league rosters. In a strategic move, the Angels have signed former New York Mets utility player Luke Ritter, aiming to enhance their performance in the upcoming season.

Reportedly confirmed on their transaction webpage, the Angels have brought in Ritter, who showcased formidable power with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets by hitting 50 career home runs. The Angels are hopeful that his experience will be beneficial during training camp and beyond, depending on his form.

Ritter has been a consistent performer, playing across several Mets’ affiliated teams over the past seven years. With a fresh start in Los Angeles, he is anticipated to make a significant impact in the minors and has set his sights on earning a spot in the majors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout his minor league journey, Ritter has donned the jerseys of the Syracuse Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and Brooklyn Cyclones. Now, he looks forward to achieving new milestones with the Angels.

Luke Ritter #11 of USA slides to score.

Advertisement

Ritter’s impressive minor league stats

During his seven-year tenure with various Mets-affiliated teams, Ritter has compiled an impressive statistical record, one that undoubtedly attracted the Angels’ attention. His experience at the plate has even earned him a place on Team USA for the WBSC Premier12 tournament.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Mets may have a way to snatch Kyle Tucker from Blue Jays, NY Yankees

Here are Ritter’s statistics over his minor league career:

Games Played: 623

Home Runs: 97

RBIs: 339

Batting Average: .234

On-Base Percentage (OBP): .342

Stolen Bases: 28

Advertisement

Looking ahead to the new season, the Angels are determined to make a strong impact in the MLB. After successfully besting the Los Angeles Dodgers in an all-season series in 2025, they aim to extend their dominance throughout the division, capitalizing on strategic additions like Ritter to bolster their roster depth.

SurveyCan Ritter make it to the majors with the Angels? Can Ritter make it to the majors with the Angels? already voted 0 people

Advertisement