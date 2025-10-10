Phillies’ Bryce Harper sends clear message on free agency to Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto after NLDS exit

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ season ended in disappointment once again after their NLDS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving fans and players alike reflecting on what could have been. Amid the postseason heartbreak, Bryce Harper took a moment to speak candidly about his hopes for the team’s future, particularly regarding two key players.

Harper has long been the face of the franchise, and his opinion carries weight in the clubhouse. After the series, he made it clear that he would love to see Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto back with the Phillies, emphasizing the impact both players have on the team. His comments hinted at his desire for continuity and leadership as Philadelphia looks toward the 2026 season.

The conversation around free agency has already begun, and Harper’s statement adds urgency to the front office’s decisions. With a team built around him, the star outfielder underscored how vital both Realmuto and Schwarber are to the Phillies’ identity and success moving forward.

Why does Bryce Harper want Schwarber and Realmuto back?

Harper spoke with reporters following the NLDS exit, highlighting the qualities that make both players indispensable. “Obviously JT is one of the best catchers in baseball. The guys love pitching to him, they love throwing to him. He calls a great game. Had a great year this year, had a great postseason,” Harper said, via On Pattison.

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Phillies celebrates with J.T. Realmuto #10 (left) after hitting a solo home run. Heather Barry/Getty Images

On Schwarber, Harper added: “Schwarbs obviously, one of our team leaders, a cornerstone of this organization. I don’t know… where we kind of go from here… Obviously those two guys are going to be a main decision for us, a main conversation for us as a team and as a club. Obviously we love those two guys and want them back.”

What’s next for the Phillies this offseason?

With Realmuto and Schwarber entering free agency, Philadelphia faces crucial decisions in shaping a team capable of competing for a championship. The Phillies have consistently performed well in the regular season but have struggled to reach the ultimate goal, making roster decisions like these especially critical. Harper’s public support for his teammates signals both leadership and a desire to maintain the core that has driven the team in recent years.

