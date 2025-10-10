Trending topics:
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts shares classy message after eliminating Phillies from playoff

After leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to the NLCS, manager Dave Roberts shared a respectful message for the Philadelphia Phillies, praising their effort and class in a hard-fought NLDS series.

By Alexander Rosquez

Dave Roberts addresses the media after the Dodgers clinched an NLCS berth.
© (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)Dave Roberts addresses the media after the Dodgers clinched an NLCS berth.

The Los Angeles Dodgers once again found themselves celebrating under the bright October lights — but their triumph came with a touch of humility. After eliminating the Philadelphia Phillies in a tense National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts took the podium and surprised many with his opening words.

Instead of diving into his team’s performance, Roberts chose to acknowledge the opponent that had just fallen short. The Phillies had pushed Los Angeles to the edge, matching their intensity inning after inning. The four-game battle ended in favor of the Dodgers, but the respect between the two clubs was unmistakable.

In a sport often defined by rivalries and emotion, Roberts’ demeanor stood out. Calm, composed, and reflective, the Dodgers’ skipper set the tone for a moment of sportsmanship that resonated beyond the scoreboard.

What did Dave Roberts say about the Phillies?

“First off, I’ll start,” Roberts began in his postgame press conference, via SportsNet LA. “I want to congratulate the Phillies on a tremendous season. First-class organization… It was a war, it was a battle. Instant classic game and I just want to congratulate those guys on a great year.”

Tweet placeholder
His comments underscored the respect between two of baseball’s premier teams of the 2020s. The Dodgers have amassed a league-best 551-319 record since 2020, while the Phillies rank among the top contenders with 478 wins over that same span.

Dodgers’ focus shifts to NLCS challenge

For Los Angeles, the path forward now leads to the National League Championship Series, where they will face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Chicago Cubs. Both teams present their own challenges, but Roberts and his club will have valuable time to prepare.

The Dodgers’ depth, balance, and postseason experience continue to make them one of the toughest outs in baseball — and Roberts’ composed leadership may once again be a defining factor in their pursuit of another World Series appearance.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
