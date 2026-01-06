NY Mets reportedly have an advantage over Blue Jays to meet an important demand for Kyle Tucker

The New York Mets are currently in a high-stakes race alongside the Toronto Blue Jays to secure the services of star outfielder Kyle Tucker. The former Chicago Cubs standout is navigating his first stint in free agency, and recent reports suggest the Mets may hold a tactical edge over their competitors.

During a recent appearance on The JD Bunkis Podcast, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith indicated that if Tucker is prioritizing a long-term deal, the Mets are the premier candidates to land him. Nicholson-Smith pointed to the Mets’ roster restructuring and their urgent need to add veteran experience to the clubhouse.

“At one point, the Blue Jays looked like the best candidate to give Kyle Tucker a long-term deal,“ Nicholson-Smith noted. “Now, I would say that’s the Mets because, you look at the Mets roster, they have Tyrone Taylor starting in one outfield spot on their projection. They have Carson Benge… starting in one of their other outfield spots. So, clearly, the Mets need to add an outfielder. Kyle Tucker’s out there; the Mets spend like nobody else”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While initial reports suggested Tucker was seeking a massive long-term contract worth at least $400 million, the narrative has taken an unexpected turn. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, Tucker is reportedly willing to make sacrifices amid the Mets’ intense interest.

Kyle Tucker after a Cubs loss. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

This could involve the outfielder opting for a shorter-term deal with a higher Annual Average Value (AAV), allowing him to hit the market again in a few years while maximizing his immediate earnings.

Advertisement

Former GM claims no team wants Tucker in New York

see also MLB Rumors: NY Mets may have a way to snatch Kyle Tucker from Blue Jays, NY Yankees

While reports indicate that both the New York Mets and New York Yankees have been monitoring Kyle Tucker, former MLB GM Jim Bowden suggests that neither New York team is a likely destination for the star outfielder.

Advertisement

“That other thing that has happened to Kyle Tucker is, the New York teams are not in on him. Yankees are chasing [Cody] Bellinger. If they don’t get Bellinger, they’re not gonna pivot to Tucker. They don’t believe how well he would handle New York. I’ve heard the same thing about the Mets’ view of Kyle Tucker, as well. That takes two big markets out,” Bowden said during an appearance on Foul Territory.

If Bowden’s assessment is correct, the Toronto Blue Jays are now positioned as the clear front-runners. Despite their recent $60 million signing of Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto, insiders report that Toronto remains “all-in” on Tucker to bolster their lineup for another World Series run in 2026.

Advertisement