Yankees News: Aaron Judge's teammate opens up about the pressure of approaching free agency

Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, who will face free agency at 28 years old, acknowledged that 2024 was a crucial year for his career, and the uncertainty of not being renewed with the New York Yankees impacted his confidence.

In the second half of the season, Torres showed signs of improvement, raising his batting average and reducing his strikeout rate. His work with former Yankees teammate Gio Urshela during the All-Star break was instrumental in his recovery.

Torres told The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty on Tuesday that 2024 was “one of the most important years of my career.” He added, “Sometimes I just think, ‘If I don’t do right, maybe I’m not going to sign here. Maybe I’m going to some other place,’” Torres said.

“The game gets real hard and mental, and you’re just fighting through different things and trying to make adjustments, but it’s also those little things that can start to snowball and get you clicking back to the player we know you are,” Boone told Kuty the week after the All-Star break, referring to Torres.

The impact of free agency on MLB players

Free agency can put significant pressure on players, especially when they are on the brink of negotiating important contracts. With free agency just around the corner, Torres has the chance to prove his worth and secure a favorable deal. His performance in the coming years will be crucial in determining his future in the MLB.